NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At a time when the omicron variant of the coronavirus is surging, Tennessee health officials say they will no longer provide daily COVID-19 data releases starting this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health will release weekly updates each Wednesday. The data will include the previous Sunday through Saturday period, news outlets reported.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state’s health commissioner, said the decision will enable the department to incorporate COVID-19 monitoring with the department’s pre-pandemic priorities, such as addressing drug overdose deaths.

Piercey said the number of reported virus cases are becoming less accurate due to an increase in at-home testing. She said no matter what the data shows, safety measures such as getting COVID-19 vaccinations, wearing masks and isolating when sick should continue.