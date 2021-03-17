Tennessee medical marijuana bill to go before senate health committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A medical marijuana bill making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly will go before the senate health and welfare committee on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill would request the Tennessee Department of Health to perform a study on medical marijuana licensing and regulations in neighboring states and report those findings to the general assembly’s health committees by December 15 of this year.

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) reintroduced a bill that would allow for the use of medical marijuana earlier this year.

Over the years views have changed when it comes to medicinal marijuana. An MTSU poll from 2018 showed 81 percent of Tennesseans supported the idea, but not everyone shares the same views.

“There is no need in Tennessee to create a new form of medicine overseen and regulated by agriculture,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch. “I think all of us in Tennessee want farmers farming, we want doctors practicing medicine and we want lawmakers making people safe and this would negatively impact that.”

We’ll of course update you on what comes out of the committee meeting.