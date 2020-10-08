Tennessee man killed in Alabama plane crash

WATERLOO, Ala. (WKRN/WHNT) – A 69-year-old man from East Tennessee was killed when a small plane crashed in Alabama Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office in Lauderdale County, Alabama received a call from police in Oakwood, Tennessee, saying the cell phone signal from a pilot headed back to East Tennessee had been located in Lauderdale County.

Crews searched near County Road 105 and County Road 3 in the Waterloo area, near the Lauderdale County Wildlife management area, where the crashed plane was located around midnight.

Law enforcement said the pilot, who was the only person onboard, was on his way home from Dallas in a two-seat plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by federal authorities.