Tennessee man injured after amphibious plane crashes in Michigan lake

A Tennessee man is one of two people injured after his amphibious plane crashed into a lake in Michigan, police say.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Saturday. Two deputies were on the water on Jet Skis at the time of the crash. They witnessed the plane attempt to take off from the lake.

Deputies said when the plane became airborne, it appeared to begin to struggle to gain altitude. Isabella County was experiencing strong wind gusts at the time and that possibly interfered in the takeoff.

According to a release, the deputies saw the plane begin to turn then it struck a tree. Pedestrians from another boat helped two men get out of the cockpit. The deputies helped get them onto a pontoon boat and back to shore.

Both the pilot and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the pilot and owner of the plane as 54-year-old Tyrone Finch from Tennessee. The passenger was identified as 62-year-old Patrick Jarman of Deerfield Township, Michigan.

The FAA has been contacted to investigate.