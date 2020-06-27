Tennessee man charged in death of infant son

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Louisville man in the death of his infant son.

Corey Ryan Dillow, 18, was charged Thursday in the death of his infant son, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. Dillow is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated child abuse.

He is being held on a $1.25 million bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. July 6, 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Dillow’s residence on Red Hill Drive in Louisville Wednesday where they found the infant unresponsive. Deputies attempted CPR on the infant before he was transported to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.