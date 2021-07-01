Tennessee man accused of kidnapping boy with autism from New York home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man has been charged with kidnapping after investigators said he and a missing New York boy with autism were found Wednesday morning at a rest stop in Virginia.

The 15-year-old boy had been reported missing by his family in Long Island, New York on the afternoon of June 29, according to Suffolk County police.

Detectives said they determined the boy had been communicating with a 20-year-old man in Tennessee through an undisclosed instant messaging app and had been taken out of state.

Police said the two were found sleeping in a vehicle at a rest stop in Montgomery County, Virginia around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody and will face kidnapping charges, according to investigators. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.