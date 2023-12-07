NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After years of dedicated recruitment efforts by Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, urging law enforcement officers from New York to Los Angeles to join the patrol in Tennessee, they are now seeing the results.

“There was a time when we had gotten down to probably less than 800 troopers in the state, and now, we are sitting well over a thousand,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry said.

Thursday morning, 38 new troopers graduated. They will earn one of the state’s highest starting law enforcement salaries.

“We don’t steal or take too many,” Colonel Perry said. “There’s some people that want to spend their career at a police department, sheriff’s department…and then they leave us to go to TBI and federal agencies, I mean, all that is natural.”

“We want to be a good partner to other agencies because the truth is none of us can do our job by ourselves,” Colonel Perry said. “I mean, we have to work together.”

As a new cadet, the starting salary entering the Academy is $65,000 a year. Troopers with 10 years of service can earn more than $96,000 annually. Compared to Metro Police, trainees in the Academy start at $45,000, with the base salary increasing to $50,000 after six months of training with a field officer.

Colonel Perry told News 2 that another factor contributing to the increasing number of cadets joining the force was the shift from once-a-year to every-quarter applications.

“It seems like the same amount of people apply whether you hire once a year or four times a year,” Colonel Perry explained. “So, which means we are getting four times as many applicants.”

As the new troops take to the streets, Colonel Perry is leaving them all with one last message: “Like Commissioner Long said, ‘The public hopefully trusts [state troopers], but [new troopers] got to earn that trust every day.'”

As of Thursday, applications for THP cadets are open.