NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s Lieutenant Governor has been hospitalized due to his heart health.

Randy McNally also serves as Speaker of the Senate and shared the update on his social media pages around midnight Friday.

He said he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat and checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

McNally said tests indicated he will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate his cardiac issues. The 79-year-old has served in the lieutenant governor roll since 2017.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter. “I hope to be back at work as soon as possible.”