NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee.

The drawing created several thousand-dollar winners with all players matching four of five white balls, plus the red Powerball. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

Where Sunday night’s winning tickets were purchased:

Thornton’s: 1785 New Salem Highway – Murfreesboro

Huntland Mini Mart: 501 Main Street- Huntland (Franklin County)

BZ Mart: 5506 McMinnville Highway – Manchester

Cowan Market: 101 W Cumberland Street – Cowan

True Discount: 25900 Main Street – Ardmore

Lottery officials say a lucky lottery player in Murfreesboro tripled their $50,000 prize after they added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar — bringing their total prize to a whopping $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot has now reached an estimated $1 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing after the drawing went for a 37th consecutive time without a jackpot winner.