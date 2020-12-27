Tennessee long way off from 200,000 vaccination goal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The most recently released data suggests Tennessee has a ways to go before reaching health officials’ projection of 200,000 vaccinations by the end of 2020.

Vaccination totals, which would normally be released on Friday, won’t be posted until Saturday due to the Christmas holiday. But on Tuesday, the state reported just over 24,000 people had been vaccinated.

That leaves them with just six days to make up the difference.

At the moment, vaccinations have been limited to frontline healthcare workers.

That will change Monday when Walgreens and CVS technicians will begin visiting more than 400 Tennessee long-term care facilities to provide vaccines to residents and staff.

WREG asked the Tennessee Department of Health Friday if it still anticipated reaching 200,000 vaccinations by the end of the year, but didn’t get a response.