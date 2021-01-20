Tennessee lawmakers share support, call for unity following Biden inauguration

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are releasing statements after the inauguration of the United States of America’s 46th President Joe Biden.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn attended Pres. Biden’s inauguration Wednesday and says she wishes the new administration well and will seek to work with them to protect constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of all Americans.

“I join Tennesseans in wishing our new President and Vice President well,” said Senator Blackburn. “I will seek to work with the new Administration to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of the American people. I also thank our brave law enforcement and military personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring a safe, secure and peaceful transfer of power.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Meanwhile Senator Bill Hagerty released a statement after he also attended the new administration’s inauguration:

“Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world,” said Senator Hagerty. “Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new President and Vice President God’s blessings. America is the greatest nation in history and I join all Tennesseans in supporting our country’s continued strength and success.” Sen. Bill Hagerty

Hagerty also released a tweet around 9 a.m. on Inauguration Day reassuring Tennesseans he will continue to represent conservative principles.

Just after 9 a.m., Hagerty said, “Washington liberals want to turn America into a socialist nation. As your Senator, I will continue to work alongside Senator @VoteMarsha and represent the conservative principles you elected me to protect. Conservative values are Tennessee values.”

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett was also in the Capitol for Inauguration Day, and congratulated the new administration, while supporting President Biden’s call for unity.