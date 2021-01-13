Tennessee lawmakers react to House impeachment vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the President of the United States, Donald Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

On Wednesday, more than 210 House Democrats introduced the article of impeachment for President Trump. Ten House Republicans also voted in favor of impeachment.

The article of impeachment will now be sent to the senate.

Several Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their reaction following the House vote.

“To persist with impeachment now, with just days to go in the current administration, will further divide Americans and exacerbate tensions,” Senator Marsha Blackburn said. “Moving forward, it is my sincere hope Congress will work on a bipartisan basis to restore the confidence of the American people in our elections, and affirm our shared commitment to the rule of law.”

Senator Bill Hagerty also issued a statement on the vote.

“At a time when the United States needs national healing and a true commitment to the rule of law, the American people should look to their legislators not to deepen partisan division, but to bring us together,” Senator Hagerty said. “There are seven days to go in the President’s term, and he has fully committed to a peaceful transfer of power.”

Right now, the timeline of a potential senate trial and the likelihood of conviction is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t bring back the senate from recess before January 19th.