Tennessee introduces online document uploads for DMV visits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are now allowing people to upload some identifying documents for pre-vetting before going to get their drivers licenses and other similar services.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services division says the new service will be available to those looking to apply for a REAL ID; first-time driver license and ID applicants; and new resident applicants.

Customers can upload their documents at www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online and should allow five business days for their documents to be reviewed.

The approved uploaded documents must still be presented at a Driver Services Center or county clerk to verify the documents are original or certified.

“This new service will reduce the number of potential visits and cut down transaction time at the Driver Services Center with our staff by pre-vetting the customer’s uploaded documents,” department commissioner Jeff Long said in a news release.

Proof of name change documents cannot be uploaded through the online system.