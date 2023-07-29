NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol needs your vote to help them win a nationwide contest.

The competition, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), is holding its 10th annual contest to determine which highway patrol office sports the best looking cruiser in America.

Each year, highway patrol offices across the country enter the competition in hopes of being honored with the title. In fact, the 13 states with the most votes will be featured in the AAST’s 2024 wall calendar.

The wall calendars will be available to purchase later this year. All proceeds will go toward student scholarships that are funded through the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Foundation.

For this year’s submission, the Tennessee Highway Patrol took center stage at the Grand Ole Opry featuring a 2023 Ford Explorer and a 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Motorcycle. As of July 21, Tennessee was ranked in eighth place.

“Tennessee has a rich music history and is the home to many musical genres, but our great state is most renowned for country music and its undisputed home is the Grand Ole Opry,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “For this year’s contest, we are honored to be able to showcase our patrol vehicles on the same stage as music royalty.”

Voting for the competition ends on Monday, July 31. To vote, click here.