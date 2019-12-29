Tennessee gun law to change in 2020

by: The Associated Press

Tennessee will soon begin offering a new concealed carry-only handgun permit that doesn’t require an applicant to demonstrate the ability to fire a weapon.

The law takes effect Jan. 1.

Under the new handgun law, a permit to carry a concealed handgun could be obtained after online training of at least 90 minutes.

The current handgun carry permits would still remain an option.

Those permits require eight hours of training with live firing required, which critics say is time-consuming and burdensome. 

The National Rifle Association’s legislative arm backed the new measure. 

