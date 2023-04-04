NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following last week’s storms, Gov. Bill Lee is turning to the federal government for help in getting the state back on its feet.

The governor has requested federal emergency assistance for ten counties impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms on March 31 and April 1.

A total of 15 lives were claimed in the storms. Four tornadoes were confirmed in Middle Tennessee, alone.

If approved, this would make federal assistance available to Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties. This includes debris removal and emergency protective measures.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made recovery resources available if you need support.