Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced Tennessee will soon recognize Juneteenth, the cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in the United States.

Lee said Thursday that he would sign the resolution on Friday, but the Republican stopped short of saying Juneteenth should be a state holiday or enshrined in state law for special observance.

Lee also promised that he would soon appoint members to the state’s Capitol Commission in order for the panel to address whether to remove a bust of Forrest displayed prominently between the Senate and House chambers.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.