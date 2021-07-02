Tennessee father accused of kidnapping child arrested on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of kidnapping his son and killing the child’s mother has been arrested days after sparking a statewide AMBER Alert.

Memphis police said Barry Medlock, who was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, was taken into custody on Poplar Avenue Thursday night.

Barry Medlock (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an AMBER Alert late Monday night for seven-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark.

The child was believed to be with Medlock, his non-custodial father, according to investigators.

Officers said Braylen’s mother had been shot Sunday on Pendleton Street. She was then dropped off at Regional One Health, where she was pronounced dead, officers revealed.

The police report listed Medlock as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

Braylen Hunter Clark (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Braylen was found safe around noon Tuesday, but Medlock was not located until Thursday night, according to police.

Medlock is jailed in Shelby County on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police have not said if Medlock will face additional charges in the case.