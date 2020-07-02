Tennessee extends application deadline for emergency cash assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The State Department of Human Services has announced the deadline to apply for their Emergency Cash Assistance program has been extended until August 29.

The assistance provides two monthly cash payments to families that were employed as of March 11 and have since lost a job or at least half of their earned income due to the pandemic.

The program provides $500 for a household of one or two people, $750 for a household of three to four people, or $1,000 for a household of five of more.

Applicants must have a valid social security number to apply.

Click here to visit the Department of Human Services’ online application portal.