GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Jackson woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted arson at a clinic in Milan.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the Milan Fire Department was called to the Family Care Clinic on South First Street Tuesday after reports of an unusual odor inside the building.

Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, the TBI said special agent fire investigators and Accelerant Detection K-9 Millie was requested to assist.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

During the investigation, agents determined someone had intentionally tried to start a fire in a room inside the clinic, according to the TBI.

TBI special agents obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Misty Allen, a doctor working at the clinic at the time.

With the assistance of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents arrested Allen Wednesday evening at her home in Jackson.

She was booked into the Gibson County jail and charged with one count of attempted aggravated arson.