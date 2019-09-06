Tennessee Department of Health reports 6 cases of vaping-associated respiratory disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has reported six cases of suspected serious respiratory disease among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a cluster of severe pulmonary disease among people who use e-cigarettes or vape, with 215 cases reported to date in 25 states.

‘’Tennessee health care providers are reporting to us any patients they treat for severe respiratory symptoms who report vaping in the weeks before they got sick,‘’ said TDH State Epidemiologist Tim Jones, MD. ‘’We’re investigating to look for common factors and collect information on specific components or brands of vaping products that may be the source of the illness.‘’

Health officials said patients across the country associated with this outbreak have symptoms including, coughing, shortness of breath and/or chest pain, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

In many, but not all cases, patients have acknowledged recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC-containing e-cigarette products.

Most of the cases are among adolescents and young adults.

Electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).