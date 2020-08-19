Tennessee Department of Agriculture issues reminder about cicada killers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is reminding the public that cicada killers are not a threat to humans.

Cicada killers are common to Tennessee and can get from 1-2 inches in size. They are big enough to pick up a cicada and carry it away.

Officials said they’re not a threat to humans. Males don’t have stingers and the females will sting only if provoked. So, if you leave them alone, they will leave you alone.

Cicada killers lay nests and eggs in the ground that will feed on cicadas also nesting there. Adults emerge around July or August and live until September or October.