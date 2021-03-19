Tennessee Democrats propose temporary elimination of sales tax on food to be paid for by ‘Rainy Day Fund’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bill being considered in the General Assembly would temporarily eliminate the grocery sales tax. But, House Bill 1071 is facing some legislative resistance.

No sales tax on grocery items is music to the ears of some shoppers.

“The more money in the pocket of the consumer I’m for,” one person said leaving the Kroger on 21st Avenue in Nashville.

Some customers raised some additional questions.

“Sales tax is really the only source of income the state has, we don’t pay an income tax,” said Bill Haralson.

But the bill backed by Democrats on Capitol Hill would do away with the 4 percent sales and use tax of all food and food ingredients from May until October.

“This is the best way that we can actually put money back in people’s pockets, put food on their table and get the most bang for our buck with this one bill,” said Rep. Vincent Dixie.

The cost is just over $46.8 million dollars for 2021.

“This is something that could truly benefit and help a lot of families, hundreds of thousands of families,” Dixie added.

In order to pay for the lost revenue, lawmakers pushing the bill want to use the rainy day fund.

“The money is already there, this is money that taxpayers have already paid into, we just wanted to use it for the benefit of the people, this is our money, let’s use it for the people,” the Nashville Democrat said.

Some customers agreed, including Alan Leiserson: “It’ll help out some, and seems especially the timing now seems like a good time to use some of the rainy day fund, I know the rainy day fund is pretty big right now.”

The bill does face an uphill battle. It was placed behind the state budget and could likely be killed.

WKRN reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s office for comment on whether he supports the measure and we’re waiting to hear back.

Tennessee currently has an estimated rainy day fund of 1.5 billion dollars.