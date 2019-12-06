1  of  3
Tennessee death row inmate executed by electric chair

FILE – This 2017 file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Lee Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr. Hall, a death row inmate. Hall is scheduled to be electrocuted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Hall walked onto death row nearly three decades ago with his sight, but attorneys for the 53-year-old prisoner say he’s since become functionally blind due to improperly treated glaucoma. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee death row inmate was executed Thursday night by the electric chair.

Lee Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Authorities said Hall killed Traci Crozier, 22, on April 17, 1991 by setting her car ablaze with a container of gasoline, stuffing a paper towel over the top, lighting it on fire and tossing it in her vehicle while she was inside. The container exploded and Crozier received burns over more than 90% of her body, dying the next day in the hospital.

Crozier’s sister, Staci Wooten, and her father, Gene Crozier, watched Hall’s execution.

