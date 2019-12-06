Tennessee death row inmate executed by electric chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee death row inmate was executed Thursday night by the electric chair.
Lee Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Authorities said Hall killed Traci Crozier, 22, on April 17, 1991 by setting her car ablaze with a container of gasoline, stuffing a paper towel over the top, lighting it on fire and tossing it in her vehicle while she was inside. The container exploded and Crozier received burns over more than 90% of her body, dying the next day in the hospital.
Crozier’s sister, Staci Wooten, and her father, Gene Crozier, watched Hall’s execution.