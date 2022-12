RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WJBF) — Investigators in Rhea County have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Authorities raided a home occupied by Deonte Austin and Clara Dominguez and discovered both drugs around the child.

Samples of the child’s hair were tested and came back positive for traces of fentanyl and meth.

Austin and Dominguez are facing child endangerment charges.

Both Austin and Dominguez were booked into jail on more than $500,000 bond and are due in court on Friday. The relationship between the couple and the child was not provided.