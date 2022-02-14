MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced a major bust in Gibson County that resulted in 30 pounds of methamphetamines being confiscated, along with other drugs.



Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter said deputies in Madison County pulled over a Mercedes on Saturday night that had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.



Carter said when deputies tried to investigate further, the Mercedes sped off into the night.

Deputies then checked the registered address of the Mercedes. They called the Humboldt Police Department and information led them to a home in Humboldt, in Gibson County.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Humboldt Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 35 pounds of marijuana, and 4 ounces of cocaine from this location.

Once they arrived at the home, officers made multiple observations that caused them to call the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents arrived promptly and found probable cause for a search warrant.



Carter said agents then served a search warrant, and located drugs in the house as well as the vehicle parked outside.



Authorities said Shawna Hunt, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple drug felonies. She has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

Law enforcement said they believe it is the largest meth seizure in the history of Humboldt, Gibson County and quite possibly the 28th Judicial District.

This is the second major drug bust in recent weeks. In January, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force seized over 20 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a fake fire extinguisher.