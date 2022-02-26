KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many members of a church in Hardin Valley are no stranger to Ukraine. Now as Russia starts its attack on the country, they are hoping to get the community involved with helping.

Michael Lawson, the director of Ukraine Missions at Hardin Valley Church of Christ, has spent many years visiting the country to educate the youth that live there. Lawson said what he’s hearing from the people he knows in Ukraine is unimaginable.

“One of the first phone conversations that I had with my translator was that they were able to watch the bombing of the airport from their apartment building,” Lawson said.

Lawson also heard from Solya who lives in Western Ukraine. On the day that Russia began invading, she sent a message to Lawson saying, “we just want to be free.” The day also happened to be her 22nd birthday.

“Some of her friends and family tried to make it to the Polish border,” Lawson said Friday. “They’ve been sitting there for 13 hours when she sent me that picture earlier today.”

Others, who have helped with mission trips in Ukraine at the Church of Christ, share Lawson’s concern.

“I’m a little worried and concerned about people that we know and care about,” said church member Bill Brosey.

The church plans to provided buckets of items called “family buckets” that can be used by refugees and others distressed by the war. The church is accepting donations of essential items like soap, bandages, toothpaste, deodorant, towels and lots more.

“These are immediate needs for those refugees, and another thing that we’re doing to, we’re also collecting money,” Lawson explained.

Anyone who wants to donate, the church will be handing out the 5-gallon buckets along with a list of the items to fill them with. The buckets can be picked up at the church located at 11515 Hardin Valley Road. The church is also accepting monetary donations.