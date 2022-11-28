NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.

Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) of Middle and East Tennessee’s chapter is pushing for Tennessee license plates to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Earlier this year, legislation passed in Tennessee to make this possible. However, before the design for the license plate can be submitted, 1,000 Tennesseans need to preorder before the end of June.

News 2 spoke to the woman who designed the license plate. She said this is her devotion to her late husband after he was killed in the line of duty in 1995.

“These license plates really, really mean a lot to me. I think when people see that on the road, it makes people think, you see it and you think, ‘that was a real person, it’s not just a badge, not just a uniform, they had families, they were loved and loved and now they are gone,’” Liz White-Dibb said.

News 2 also spoke to a woman in Lebanon whose husband was a police officer in Los Angeles; he was killed in 1988 during a gang-related drive by shooting.

“I was a single parent and I raised my kids alone. It’s tough and the spouse is usually the one picking up the pieces and having to worry about your own grief and trauma, and you also have to worry about your children,” Andria Pratt van Wulven said.

Each specialty plate costs $35. Part of the proceeds will go to COPS, a nonprofit that provides resources to families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

To preorder , email Liz White-Dibb at METNCOPS@gmail.com or TnHonorTheFallenLicensePlates@gmail.com or call (619) 843-8500.