NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holiday season is in full swing, but so is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. A new report ranked Tennessee the 12th worst state for drunk driving.

Based on the Forbes Advisor report released last week, 26.75% of traffic deaths in the Volunteer State are caused by drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%. In addition, for every 100,000 drivers in Tennessee, there are 362.11 arrests for driving under the influence and 5.53 drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Meanwhile, crashes involving drunk driving are on the rise nationwide. In 2021, more than 13,384 people died in such crashes, a 14% increase from 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

These numbers are no surprise to advocates like Alex Otte, who’s a part of the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“The staggering numbers that we’re seeing both nationally and in Tennessee are super concerning,” said Otte, the regional executive director for MADD in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. “We know that, on average, two out of three people will be impacted by drunk or drug driving in their lifetime. None of those people expected for it to be them. When I was run over, I was a 13-year-old girl, so when I talk a lot about the fact that this happens, of all the people in the world this was supposed to happen to, a 13-year-old kid wasn’t it, but it did.”

The Forbes Advisor report also found that 42.18% of drivers have witnessed a friend or family member drive after having more than one alcoholic drink. With more families out on the roadway for the holidays, advocates are pushing for deeper consideration before you get behind the wheel.

“We encourage people not to be the person to take someone away from their holiday table this Christmas. We know that the holidays between ‘Blackout Wednesday’ and New Year’s Day are one of the deadliest times of the year,” said Otte. “You can’t imagine if you were able to watch someone leave somewhere under the influence and then to see on the news that a crash happened, to know that something happened and you could’ve stopped it and you didn’t. That’s why we ask people to take a level of responsibility. You never know who it’s going to happen to.”

NHTSA data shows about 37 people die in the United States in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 39 minutes. Advocates believe even one fatality is too many.

“The families who are impacted, the people who are injured and killed, they had plans for tomorrow. They had hopes and dreams and things that they wanted to do that they didn’t get to because someone made a choice,” said Otte.