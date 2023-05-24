NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music legend Tina Turner died at the age of 83 in her Switzerland home on Wednesday. The Tennessee native, dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’, is known for soul classics and pop hits like “The Best” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Turner leaves behind a long legacy of her work and talent, with a career spanning more than five decades.

Turner, who grew up in Tennessee, went on to win Grammys, star in movies, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Throughout her career, her Tennessee roots remained strong. Fans from far and wide have visited the Tina Turner Museum located in West Tennessee.

“The museum is actually inside Flag Grove School, which was her childhood school. She attended grades one through eight there, just outside of Nutbush. Not only is it important because she attended, it educated a lot of African American children and it’s part of her family legacy because her great uncle actually built the school,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, the executive director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center and Tina Turner Museum.

The museum has garnered popularity and interest from fans across the world.

“We see people from all over the world. Last year, we actually saw people from 51 countries,” said Outlaw-Clark.

The museum opened in 2014 and features a collection of her memorabilia, including costumes, gold records, and even her high school yearbook. However, Outlaw-Clark believes the singer’s legacy extends beyond her musical abilities.

“Her legacy goes further than that; on top of the music contributions that she’s made over the years, she is really a symbol to her fans and people all over the world that you can overcome no matter what you start from, you can go as high as you want. You can reach your dreams regardless of your background. I think that’s probably the biggest legacy that she leaves is that she’s been such an inspiration and that legacy of perseverance,” said Outlaw-Clark.

Tina Turner Museum officials said they plan to pay special tribute to Turner following her death.

“We do have some special plans that we’re working on. Obviously we were all so shocked by the news today. It’s taken a few minutes to wrap our minds around what is going on, but we will be releasing plans soon in the next day or so to do something special to honor her memory,” said Outlaw-Clark.