NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When asked how he would respond to Covenant School families who want to keep the shooter’s so-called “manifesto” private on Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee said he continues to “believe Tennesseans need clarity.”

As of Tuesday, the writings of the 28-year-old shooter who opened fire and killed three adults and three children at The Covenant School on March 27 were still tied up in court because of multiple pending lawsuits.

The shooter’s parents recently turned over legal ownership of the writings to the Covenant families, who have warned about the psychological consequences and other potential dangers of releasing the “manifesto.”

The daughter of one of the victims, Mike Hill, wrote, “The most devastating part of this is that the memories of the six lives lost have been diminished and minimized while every thought, drawing, doodle, and action of the shooter is made more relevant by every person who wants to decipher them.”

However, multiple lawsuits argue that the writings are still public record because they’re part of the police department’s investigative file. Some Republican lawmakers have also said they want to see the “manifesto” before considering any new gun restrictions in Tennessee.

The governor has proposed gun reform legislation, although it received little support from Republicans. On Tuesday, a reporter asked Lee how he would respond to the Covenant families who want to keep the shooter’s writings from being released.

“I mean, it’s hard to express to the parents opinions about anything,” he said. “They alone know the pain that their families have endured and the difficulty and struggles of that. I can’t understand that. I can understand it’s a very bad situation for them. I continue to believe Tennesseans need clarity about this.”

When pressed about what “clarity” means, Lee said it is in regard to why information has not come forward and releasing information if it’s appropriate. A special legislative session on public safety is set to begin on Aug. 21, although the governor has not officially called it yet.