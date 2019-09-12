Ten cases reported in Tennessee of respiratory illnesses linked to vaping

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TENNESSEE (WKRN) — As of Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported ten cases of respiratory illness associated to vaping in the state.

Of the ten cases, each patient admitted to vaping within the last 90 days.

The Tennessee Department of Health is urging health care providers to report these illnesses.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue with symptoms increasing over days and weeks until patients become hospitalized.

Additional signs of respiratory illness include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Contact your regional or metro health department to report any cases. You can also email vaping.illness@tn.gov.