Teenager dies after crashing ATV in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager died after crashing his ATV Saturday night in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, medics and officers were called to McCampbell Road around 8:50 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash have not been released but officers say the teenager was driving the ATV when it happened.

The teenager was taken to Cumberland Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

