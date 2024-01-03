NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Teen crashes are on the rise in Tennessee, with data for 2023 numbers showing a significant increase compared to the year before.

The number of crashes involving teens is growing nationally, but it’s also a tragic problem here in Tennessee. Most recently, police in Rutherford County identified an 18-year-old killed after crashing into a power pole in Murfreesboro late last week. Investigators have not said what caused that crash.

With other crashes involving teenagers, William Piechuch, founder of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), formerly known as Teens Against Drunk Driving (TADD) said they’re almost always the result of behavior, whether that be drinking, texting, or other forms of distraction.

“The ability of someone to pay attention to educate teens before they get behind the wheel is key; you need to reach them at the teen level,” said Piecuch. “I need to continue to stress the activities that [take] place behind the wheel, and of course number one – the phone in their hands. The likelihood of teens engaging in risky behavior triples when they’re traveling with multiple passengers.”

Still Piecuch believes there’s a disconnect with when it comes to teens behind the wheel. “Something’s not resonating because we have awareness. People understand the end result of getting behind the wheel and driving destructively,” said Piechuch. “So those behaviors have to change, and the only way to change those behaviors is to get to these teens early.”

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Safety, the numbers suggest an alarming increase year over year.

(Source: Tennessee Department of Safety)

To combat the issue nationwide, AUADD has a new app called “Turn on Safe Driving” in the works to help address the issue.

“We will have the ability to pay attention to what they’re doing behind the wheel; speed; if they’re speeding; if they’re distracted; how many passengers they have in the car,” said Piechuch.

The prototype for this new app is expected to be approved for in the coming weeks.