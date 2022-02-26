MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged after police say he is responsible for shooting a 4-year-old in East Memphis last week.

The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of their driveway on South Perkins.

Someone from that other vehicle began firing shots, striking Itali.

Itali was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. The fragments hit her neck and spine, according to her grandmother.

She is currently recovering at Le Bonheur, where she has been on a ventilator for a week. She is alert but unable to speak.

“She’s on a ventilator, still she fighting, and she got blood clots in her leg,” said her grandmother, Charlene Dearing.

Itali Oakley, 4, was allegedly shot by a 17-year-old, police say. Her family has set up a Gofundme for her treatment. (submitted photo)

Investigators were able to identify the 17-year-old suspect from the tag number on the vehicle used in the shooting.

On Thursday, police located the teen at a residence in Hickory Hill with the vehicle parked outside. He has not been identified by police.

The gun used in the shooting was also located at the home along with marijuana and eight other firearms, police say.

The teen has been charged with multiple crimes including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and prohibited weapon.

Investigators also arrested Martavious Conner for the firearms and drugs that police recovered at the residence.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Itali’s grandmother said the family is relieved that a suspect has been caught.

“It was a relief to know he’s off the street, where he won’t shoot nobody else if he get that angry,” she said. “If you get that angry you need help. Now he can get the help he needs.”

Dearing says she’s praying for the suspect and calling on leaders for stricter gun laws.

“These children are lost. They don’t need no gun. They don’t even have the mindset on what a gun is for,” she said.

Help for the family

A Gofundme has been set up for Itali Oakley’s recovery.