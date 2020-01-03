Teen charged in murders of pregnant Tennessee woman, unborn child

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman and her unborn child last month in Haywood County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Alexis Branch, who was eight months pregnant, was shot the night of December 1 on Tammbell Street in Brownsville. Branch and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Branch’s eight-year-old daughter was also critically wounded in the shooting and suffered paralysis over much of her body, the TBI revealed. Another adult relative reportedly had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Jamal Voss (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI announced Friday that 17-year-old Jamal Voss had been identified as the gunman and was arrested in Memphis by the US Marshal Service. He appeared for arraignment and was ordered to be held without bond.

Voss has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

