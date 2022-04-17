MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday.

Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be stopped.

Rosenberg then put a chain around her neck and body and chained herself to the basketball goal.

According to police, Rosenberg entered a restricted courtside area and told officers that although she bought a ticket to the game, she did not buy a courtside ticket.

Rosenberg was removed from the court and detained.

She is being charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and is expected to appear in court April 18.