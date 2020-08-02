Tech toys top shopping list for Tennesseans on tax-free weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s tax-free weekend is a great way to save money on school supplies and clothing.

Tech toys always top the list for Tennesseans during the sales tax holiday, but this year electronics are even more essential as e-learning requirements grow across the country.

Garrett Winthrope is heading into his freshman year of college. On Saturday afternoon he waited outside a Nashville Best Buy to purchase a new computer for the six online classes he’s taking this fall.

“I’m getting my Mac Book for college,” says Winthorpe. “It’s saving me probably like 150 dollars on a laptop. Like six of my classes are [online] and then the last one is not.”

Some stores, like Best Buy, are limiting the number of customers inside their stores during tax-free weekend. They’re operating at a small capacity to ensure social distancing during the pandemic.

If you aren’t in the market for a new computer, you can still find savings on more traditional school supplies this weekend.

Items like binders, books, and backpacks that are individually priced under 200 dollars are tax exempt. The same also applies to clothing.

“I bought some pants and I’m excited they were tax-free. They’re navy blue. It’s a color that I need and will wear with everything,” Lawrence Thomison told News 2 outside a West Nashville Ross store.

In a season where the pandemic has many people pinching pennies, shoppers say tax-free weekend came at a good time.

“We appreciate it. Every little bit helps right now,” said Jeff Erven.

Tax-free weekend ends at 11:59 on Sunday night (August 2nd).