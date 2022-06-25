CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in finding two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night.

TDOC says Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County, while Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. Both women were to serve the rest of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center before their schedules releases in 2023.

According to TDOC, both Standifer and Wardlaw are now listed as absconders.

Standifer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt.

Wardlaw is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes and a dark colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call TDOC at 1-844-TDC-FIND or their local law enforcement agency.