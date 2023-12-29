NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pediatric influenza death has been reported in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
TDH said the death was reported during the week of Dec. 17 during an influenza outbreak in Nashville/Davidson County.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.