NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its 2022 ‘Crime on Campus’ report on Friday, sharing details about the volume and nature of crime on college and university campuses across the Volunteer State.

According to officials, the annual publication uses data submitted to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

While the full report is more than 120 pages long, authorities shared some key findings:

Crimes that reportedly took place at Tennessee college and university campuses rose from 3,745 in 2021 to 4,729 in 2022, a 26.28% increase. However, the number of offenses committed in 2022 is still 17.34% lower than the 5,721 committed in 2019.

Larceny and theft offenses accounted for 27.22% of reported offenses in 2022, with 1,287 such crimes taking place that year. That number is 20.51% higher than the 1,068 larceny and theft offenses in 2021.

Assault offenses reported on college and university campuses rose 29.76% year-to-year, going from 504 in 2021 to 654 in 2022.

Reported drug and narcotic violations went up from 730 in 2021 to 847 in 2022, which is a 16.03% increase .

“Group B offenses” — such as disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, trespassing, and more — increased 33.56% between 2021 and 2022, rising from 596 incidents to 796 incidents. The largest jump was in drunkenness offenses, which went up 101.13% year-to-year.

A more detailed breakdown of the types of offenses reported on Tennessee college and university campuses between 2019 and 2022 is included below:

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts to fight crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”

You can check out the lists of offenses committed at or against students of each of the 93 Tennessee colleges and universities included in the report, the demographics and relationships of victims and offenders, the timing and locations of the incidents, and more data in the ‘Crime on Campus’ report on the TBI’s website.