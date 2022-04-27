KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — More details have been released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) after an officer-involved shooting at a Cook Out restaurant in Kingsport Tuesday night.

According to a release from the TBI, agents were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrest Cody Christian, who is facing federal charges. Around 8:30 p.m., the TBI reports that agents saw Christian in the parking lot of a restaurant on East Stone Drive.

“During the encounter with Christian, for reasons still under investigation, a TBI agent fired shots,” the release states.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities are not sure if Christian was hit by the gunfire since he left the scene and is still at large. The TBI is investigating the shooting and reports it will work with the district attorney’s office as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) told News Channel 11 on Tuesday night that no one had been reported to have been hit by gunfire at the restaurant. Kingsport police were later seen about three miles away on Reedy Place near Cloud Apartments; however, police on the scene there only confirmed they were searching for a person of interest in an investigation and did not confirm if it was related to the earlier shooting.

Kingsport police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Cook Out restaurant on Stone Drive.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant at 1600 East Stone Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KPD spokesperson Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that to his knowledge, no one had reported being hit by gunfire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents and other law enforcement agencies were at that location as part of an active and ongoing investigation, but no further information was released.

Police were still at the scene as of 10:20 p.m.

A police presence was also observed on Reedy Place near Cloud Apartments, nearly three miles away from Cook Out. The police department said officers were in the area attempting to locate a person of interest in an ongoing investigation, but could not say if it was related to the shots fired investigation at Cook Out. News Channel 11 observed TBI agents at the scene on Reedy Place.