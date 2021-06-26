TBI seeking ‘potential witness’ driving pickup truck near Summer Wells’ home close to time of disappearance

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hoping to speak to someone investigators say may be a witness in the disappearance of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells.

According to a tweet from the TBI, investigators are seeking “a potential witness in the area of Ben Hill Road on the afternoon that Summer Wells went missing.”

A release from the TBI Newsroom states that over the course of the investigation, authorities learned that a Toyota pickup truck was seen near Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road on either Monday, June 14 or Tuesday, June 15.

“In the process of doing this, we received information that a Toyota pickup truck was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14th, or Tuesday, June 15th. The pickup is possibly a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The driver has not been identified, according to the TBI.

Investigators are urging the driver of the Toyota to contact them by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND to see if they saw or heard anything while in the area.

The TBI stressed in the release that the driver is not a suspect, but a “potential witness.”

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since the morning of June 16. Search crews have been working each day in the nearby area since her disappearance.

On Thursday, June 24, the TBI said during a press conference that the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remained unclear and that the case was “definitely outside of the norm.”

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

