TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 14-year-old from White Pine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing teen from White Pine, Tennessee.

According to the TBI, 14-year-old Alyssa Gail McCroan was last seen at her home on Monday at 10:10 p.m. A Tennessee Statewide Endangered Child Alert was sent out by the TBI Wednesday night.

McCroan is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon Nike Hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the White Pine Police Department at (865) 674-7771.