TBI says ‘no confirmed sightings’ to date of Evelyn Boswell; answers FAQs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that there have been “no confirmed sightings” of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell as of Monday morning.

According to an update from TBI’s Twitter account, there have not been any confirmed sightings of Evelyn in the almost two weeks since she was reported missing.

The TBI continues to ask anyone who may have a tip regarding Evelyn’s location to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

TBI also updated its newsroom, saying that more than 800 leads had been received in relation to the AMBER Alert, but no credible sightings have been produced.

TBI included a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the search for Evelyn and the investigation.

