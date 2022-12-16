GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) “Fugitive Friday” list.

Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI authorities for criminal homicide.

Rubi is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Rubi’s arrest.

Rubi is wanted in relation to the criminal homicide investigation of a male who was found dead on Reagan Drive in Gatlinburg on Sept. 7. He was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list on Sept. 10.

If you see Danilo or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.