NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported multiple duplicate Blue Alert notifications were issued early Wednesday morning for Erin shooting suspect BJ Brown after the initial alert was first sent Tuesday evening.

BJ Brown is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night. He was captured Wednesday morning.

The duplicate alerts were sent to cell phones around 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The TBI explained the Bureau “doesn’t send mobile alerts to your device. We’re working with our partners who do to determine what happened. Not everyone received them.”

“Like you, we want our alert system to be as helpful as it can be, and always work to sharpen what we do based on your feedback. We hear many of your frustrations about what happened, and will certainly take it into account moving forward.”

TBI began issuing Blue Alerts in July 2011. The purpose of the system—established by Tennessee Code (TCA 38-6-122)—is to provide “rapid dissemination of information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved.”

The Blue Alert program uses the statewide infrastructure of America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system.

Criteria for Blue Alerts

All the following criteria must be met for TBI to activate a Blue Alert: