SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirm that the remains found last Friday evening are those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, after an autopsy on the remains was performed.

WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.



Thank you for your continued support in this difficult case. pic.twitter.com/C0ooJdBdMz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2020

