TBI offers reward for information leading to arrest in 2001 cold case 

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the person responsible for killing a 72-year-old woman in 2001.
Etta Etheridge was found dead inside her home on Rison Street on June 8, 2001. Her death was ruled a homicide.
According to a release, TBI agents and the Paris Police Department continue to follow leads in the cold case.
A motive for Etheridge’s murder has not been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.