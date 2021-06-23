TBI: No evidence linking Summer Wells’ disappearance with that of her aunt’s

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WJHL) — The aunt of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has been missing since 2009, but investigators say there is no evidence that indicates the two cases are connected.

According to the FBI, Rose Marie Bly was last seen leaving her residence in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin on Aug. 21, 2009. She was on her way to Cushing, which is five miles away.

Five days later, Bly’s vehicle was found in a tractor-trailer parking lot 30 miles from her home.

Bly is the sister of Candus Bly, Summer’s mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says there is no evidence linking Bly’s disappearance with that of Summer’s.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Polk County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office and submitted a public records request for documents pertaining to Rose Marie Bly’s disappearance. We are waiting on a response but are told the investigation is still active and ongoing.